BRIEF-Starwood Property Trust posts Q1 non-GAAP core EPS of $0.50

May 9 Starwood Property Trust Inc

* Starwood Property Trust reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

