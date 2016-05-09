版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 18:49 BJT

BRIEF-Triumph Group commences consent solicitation for senior notes

May 9 Triumph Group Inc

* Triumph Group announces commencement of consent solicitation for senior notes

* Commencement of a consent solicitation relating to company's 4.875 pct senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

