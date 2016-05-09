版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 18:53 BJT

BRIEF-ProAssurance reports Q1 earnings $0.36/shr

May 9 ProAssurance Corp

* Proassurance reports results for first quarter 2016

* Qtrly gross premiums written $220.5 million versus $221.3 million

* Proassurance Corp qtrly net income per diluted share $0.36

* Proassurance Corp qtrly operating income per diluted share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐