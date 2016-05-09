BRIEF-Kosmos Energy reports Q1 adj loss of $0.04 per share

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Kosmos Energy Ltd
* Forecast for full-year 2016 capital expenditures remains approximately $650 million.
* Kosmos exited q1 of 2016 with $1.5 billion of liquidity and $826 million of net debt
* Although production and gas exports have resumed, q2 production is forecast below expectations
* During q1, gross sales volumes from jubilee field averaged approximately 80,000 barrels of oil per day
* Says expect to see a reduction of ten spending post planned first production in q3
* Capital expenditures are expected to ramp down in h2 due to plan to pause drilling program in q2
* Capex are expected to ramp down in h2 also due to expectation to see reduction of ten spending post planned first production in q3
* Kosmos energy announces first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $62 million
* Q1 revenue view $109.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake