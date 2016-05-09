BRIEF-Endeavour Silver agrees to buy Oro Silver, El Compas Gold-Silver mine from Canarc

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Endeavour Silver
* Endeavour will pay Canarc CAD$10.5 million
* Endeavour will assume Canarc's obligation to pay an aggregate of 165 troy ounces of gold from production to marlin Gold Mining Ltd
* Will pay Canarc by issuing 2,147,239 common shares of ENDEAVOUR at a deemed issue price of CAD$4.89
* Transaction was approved by independent members of Endeavour board
* Signs definitive agreement to acquire Oro Silver Resources and its El Compas gold-silver mine property and leased plant from Canarc Resource Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake