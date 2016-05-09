版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-LP reports Q1 adj earnings of $0.07 per share

May 9 Louisiana-Pacific Corp

* LP reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $505 million versus i/b/e/s view $513.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐