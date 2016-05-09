BRIEF-Stonemor Partners cemetery contracts written in Q1 26,031 vs 27,399

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Stonemor Partners Lp
* Backlog at quarter-end increased by $52.7 million, or 9% compared with march 31, 2015
* Number of cemetery contracts written during q1 was 26,031 compared with 27,399 in prior year
* Stonemor partners l.p. Reports operating and financial results for the 2016 first quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake