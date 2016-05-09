BRIEF-Four Corners Property Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Four Corners Property Trust Inc
* Qtrly total revenues $31.1 million versus $4.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $28.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.32
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake