BRIEF-Four Corners Property Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29

May 9 Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* Qtrly total revenues $31.1 million versus $4.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $28.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.32

* Four corners property trust, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

