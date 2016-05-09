BRIEF-Ply Gem Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.20

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Ply Gem Holdings Inc
* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $72 to $77 million
* Ply gem reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.20
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Q1 sales $408.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $398.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake