BRIEF-Wayfair Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Wayfair Inc :
* Orders delivered in Q1 of 2016 were 3.0 million, an increase of 66.7% year over year
* Wayfair announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.36
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49
* Q1 revenue $747.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $694.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand