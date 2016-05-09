版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 19:30 BJT

BRIEF-Wayfair Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49

May 9 Wayfair Inc :

* Orders delivered in Q1 of 2016 were 3.0 million, an increase of 66.7% year over year

* Wayfair announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.36

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49

* Q1 revenue $747.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $694.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

