2016年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Bind Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.61

May 9 Bind Therapeutics Inc :

* Qtrly revenue $1.98 million versus $4.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.61

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.55, revenue view $3.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bind Therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

