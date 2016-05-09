版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Ritter Q1 loss per share $0.36

May 9 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

