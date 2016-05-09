版本:
BRIEF-Horizon Pharma reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.34

May 9 Horizon Pharma Plc Announces First

* Horizon pharma plc sees 2016 net sales $1.025 billion to $1.050 billion

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

