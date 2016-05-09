BRIEF-The Medicines Co to divest non-core cardiovascular assets

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 The Medicines Company :
* Total consideration of up to $792 million
* Deal will result in anticipated reduction in annual SG&A and related research and development expenses of between $65 million and $80 million
* To sell Cleviprex(Clevidipine), Kengreal(Cangrelor) and company's rights to Argatroban for injection to Chiesi USA, Inc and its parent company, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.a
* Core cardiovascular assets to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand