BRIEF-Teva sees Q2 2016 revenue $4.7 bln-$4.9 bln

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Says generic medicines revenues in Q1 of 2016 amounted to $2.2 billion, a decrease of 17%
* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS $1.20
* Says specialty medicines revenues in Q1 of 2016 amounted to $2.2 billion, an increase of 10%
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd qtrly Copaxone revenues in united states amounted to $821 million, an increase of 12% compared to Q1 of 2015
* Expect to close Actavis Generics acquisition in june 2016
* Says cash flow from operating activities for Q2 of 2016 is expected to be $1.2-$1.3 billion
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd qtrly Copaxone revenues outside U.S. amounted to $185 million, an increase of 2% in local currency terms, compared to Q1
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $4.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $5.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teva reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.16 to $1.20
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion
* Q1 revenue fell 3 percent to $4.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake