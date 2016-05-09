BRIEF-Teva sees Q2 2016 revenue $4.7 bln-$4.9 bln

May 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Says generic medicines revenues in Q1 of 2016 amounted to $2.2 billion, a decrease of 17%

* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS $1.20

* Says specialty medicines revenues in Q1 of 2016 amounted to $2.2 billion, an increase of 10%

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd qtrly Copaxone revenues in united states amounted to $821 million, an increase of 12% compared to Q1 of 2015

* Expect to close Actavis Generics acquisition in june 2016

* Says cash flow from operating activities for Q2 of 2016 is expected to be $1.2-$1.3 billion

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd qtrly Copaxone revenues outside U.S. amounted to $185 million, an increase of 2% in local currency terms, compared to Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $4.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $5.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teva reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.16 to $1.20

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion

* Q1 revenue fell 3 percent to $4.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)