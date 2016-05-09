版本:
BRIEF-PJT Partners Q1 adj earnings per share $0.49

May 9 PJT Partners Inc :

* PJT Partners Inc Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue rose 40 percent to $115.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

