BRIEF-Lending Club CEO resigns, company posts Q1 EPS of $0.01

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Lending Club :
* Hans Morris appointed executive chairman
* President Scott Sanborn to serve as acting CEO
* Conducted a review regarding non-conforming sales to a single, accredited institutional investor of $22 million of near-prime loans
* Loans in question failed to conform to investor's express instructions as to a non-credit and non-pricing element
* Certain personnel apparently were aware that sale did not meet investor's criteria
* Took, will continue to take, remediation steps to resolve material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting identified in Q1
* Remediation steps included termination or resignation of three senior managers involved in sales of $22 million of near-prime loans
* To file extension request with sec to file quarterly report on form 10-Q for Q1 on or prior to May 16, 2016
* In light of recent events, company believes it is prudent not to provide guidance at this time
* Board approved a share repurchase program under which Lending Club may repurchase up to $150 million of company's common stock
* Repurchase plan is valid for one year
* Chairman & CEO Renaud Laplanche resigns
* Q1 revenue $151.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $148.2 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
