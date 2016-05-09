版本:
BRIEF-Addus Homecare hires Brian Poff as CFO

May 9 Addus Homecare Corp

* Says Donald Klink ceased serving as Addus's CFO on May 5, 2016

* Hires Brian Poff as executive vice president chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

