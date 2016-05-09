版本:
BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries reports Q1 loss $0.21/shr

May 9 Armstrong World Industries Inc

* Armstrong world industries reports first quarter 2016 results

* Reaffirms full year 2016 guidance

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21

* Qtrly net sales $571.8 million, up 3.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $562.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

