2016年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Ceragon Networks reports Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 9 Ceragon Networks Ltd

* Ceragon networks reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 36 percent to $59.8 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

