版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Geodrill reports Q1 earnings $0.04/shr

May 9 Geodrill Ltd

* Geodrill reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net income of $0.04 per share

* Qtrly revenue $15.5 million versus $9.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐