BRIEF-Ritchie Bros reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.27

May 9 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc

* Ritchie Bros reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

