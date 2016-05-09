版本:
BRIEF-Synalloy reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16

May 9 Synalloy Corp

* Synalloy reports first quarter 2016 results: continued negative impact from oil & gas industry declines and nickel metal pricing

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 sales $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

