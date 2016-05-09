BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences reports Q1 loss per share of $0.05

May 9 Apricus Biosciences Inc

* To continue to reduce operating expenses with goal of achieving reductions of about 30% in 2016, 60% in 2017 compared to 2015

* Apricus biosciences provides corporate update and first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $600,000 versus $500,000

* Q1 revenue view $922,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

