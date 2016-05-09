BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences reports Q1 loss per share of $0.05

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Apricus Biosciences Inc
* To continue to reduce operating expenses with goal of achieving reductions of about 30% in 2016, 60% in 2017 compared to 2015
* Apricus biosciences provides corporate update and first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $600,000 versus $500,000
* Q1 revenue view $922,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake