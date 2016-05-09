版本:
BRIEF-LMI Aerospace reports Q1 loss per share of $0.14

May 9 Lmi Aerospace Inc

* Lmi aerospace inc says reaffirming 2016 guidance

* Lmi aerospace announces first quarter 2016 results; outlines growth plan through 2018

* Q1 loss per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q1 sales $87.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $90 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

