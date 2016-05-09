版本:
BRIEF-Medicines Co Q1 loss per share $1.31 from continuing operations

May 9 The Medicines Company

* Quarter 2016 business and financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.31 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $50.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $50.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.03 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

