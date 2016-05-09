版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Astrotech Corp Q3 loss per share $0.18

May 9 Astrotech Corp

* Astrotech Corp qtrly loss per share $0.18

* Astrotech reports third quarter of fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $196,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐