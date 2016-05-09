版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc Q1 net income per share $ 0.00

May 9 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc

* Reaffirmed 2016 guidance

* Qtrly net income per share $ 0.00

* Alaska Communications reports solid first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 4.8 percent to $56.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

