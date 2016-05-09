BRIEF-Silver wheaton reports Q1 earnings of $0.10 per share

May 9 Silver Wheaton Corp

* Attributable silver equivalent production in Q1 2016 of 12.7 million ounces compared with 10.3 million ounces in Q1 2015

* Company is on track to realizing its production guidance of 54 million silver equivalence ounces for year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $190.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silver Wheaton sold over 65,000 ounces of gold in a quarter

* Qtrly operating cash flows increased 28% and revenues increased 44%, compared with q1 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $188 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)