2016年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Tribune Publishing adopts shareholder rights plan

May 9 Tribune Publishing Co

* Sets trigger at 20 percent

* Rights plan was adopted in response to April 12, 2016 unsolicited acquisition proposal from Gannett Co

* Tribune Publishing adopts shareholder rights plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

