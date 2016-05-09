BRIEF-Ingles Markets says Q2 sales rose to $924.3 mln

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Ingles Markets Inc
* Ingles markets inc qtrly earnings per share for class b common stock $0.66
* Qtrly diluted earnings per class a share $0.71
* Ingles Markets reports higher sales and net income for second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q2 sales rose 1 percent to $924.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand