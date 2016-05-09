BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics announces positive results from Phase II clinical trials

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc :
* NS2 generally well tolerated; no serious adverse events, consistent with previous Phase I and Phase II clinical trials
* No statistical differences among all groups in any clinical endpoint, including anterior chamber cell count and ocular flare
* Aldeyra therapeutics announces positive results from phase II clinical trial in subjects with noninfectious anterior uveitis
* Quarterly loss per share $0.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand