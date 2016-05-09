BRIEF-Stratasys reports Q1 loss of $0.44 per share

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Stratasys Ltd
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP net income of $9 to $23 million, or $0.17 to $0.43 per diluted share.
* Stratasys Ltd sees fiscal year 2016 revenue guidance of $700 million to $730 million
* Sees 2016 GAAP net loss of $84.0 to $67.0 million, or loss of $1.60 to $1.28 per diluted share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $713.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stratasys ltd sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are projected at $60 million to $70 million
* Stratasys releases first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.44
* Q1 revenue $167.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake