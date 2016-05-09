版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 20:06 BJT

BRIEF-Flamel Technologies maintains full year 2016 revenue guidance

May 9 Flamel Technologies SA :

* Maintaining its full year 2016 revenue guidance

* Expects research & development expenses to be in range of $35 - $50 million, up from $25.6 million in 2015

* FY 2016 revenue view $124.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flamel Technologies reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $36.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $110 million to $130 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐