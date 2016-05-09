版本:
BRIEF-Drew Industries Q1 earnings per share $1.45

May 9 Drew Industries Inc :

* Drew Industries reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.45

* Q1 sales $423 million

* April sales rose 11 percent to $145 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

