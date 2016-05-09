BRIEF-Karyopharm Q1 loss per share $0.75

May 9 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc :

* Expects existing cash and cash equivalents will fund research and development programs and operations into middle of 2018

* Expects to end 2016 with at least $120 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments

* Karyopharm reports first quarter 2016 financial results and highlights recent progress

* Q1 loss per share $0.75

* Q1 loss per share $0.75

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S