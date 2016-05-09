BRIEF-Altisource Q1 loss per share $0.82

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Altisource Residential Corp :
* Qtrly total revenues $40.1 million versus $88.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $59.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Altisource Residential Corporation Reports First Quarter 2016 Results; Progress Continues on Growth of Single-Family Rental Portfolio
* Q1 loss per share $0.82
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand