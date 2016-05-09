版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies closes acquisition of TNT Energy

May 9 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc :

* Revolution Lighting Technologies closes previously announced acquisition of TNT Energy, Llc and $16.8 million underwritten offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

