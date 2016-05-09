BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics to offer $250 mln senior notes due 2021

May 9 Tesoro Logistics Lp :

* Intends to use gross proceeds of offering of 2021 notes to repay amounts outstanding under its dropdown credit facility

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering of 2024 notes to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility

* Tesoro Logistics Lp announces intention to offer $250 million of senior notes due 2021 and $350 million of senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)