BRIEF-NRG Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Intends to commence an offering of $700 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026

* Intends to proceeds to repurchase amount of outstanding existing senior notes,to pay fees and expenses related to offering of new notes

* Intends to use net proceeds to repurchase an aggregate principal amount of its outstanding existing senior notes in aggregate payment amount of up to $1,000 million

* Nrg energy, inc. Announces proposed offering of senior notes