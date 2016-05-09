版本:
BRIEF-NRG Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes

May 9 NRG Energy Inc :

* Intends to commence an offering of $700 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026

* Intends to proceeds to repurchase amount of outstanding existing senior notes,to pay fees and expenses related to offering of new notes

* Intends to use net proceeds to repurchase an aggregate principal amount of its outstanding existing senior notes in aggregate payment amount of up to $1,000 million

* Nrg energy, inc. Announces proposed offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

