BRIEF-NRG Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 NRG Energy Inc :
* Intends to commence an offering of $700 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026
* Intends to proceeds to repurchase amount of outstanding existing senior notes,to pay fees and expenses related to offering of new notes
* Intends to use net proceeds to repurchase an aggregate principal amount of its outstanding existing senior notes in aggregate payment amount of up to $1,000 million
* Nrg energy, inc. Announces proposed offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand