BRIEF-Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss of $0.11 per share

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* First clinical study of Inovio's zika vaccine is on track to start in 2016
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $8.1 million versus $5.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $4.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand