2016年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss of $0.11 per share

May 9 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* First clinical study of Inovio's zika vaccine is on track to start in 2016

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $8.1 million versus $5.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $4.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

