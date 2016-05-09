BRIEF-Builders Capital Mortgage says southern Alberta challenges impacted Q1 results

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Builders Capital Mortgage Corp :
* Builders Capital Mortgage Corp reports 2016 Q1 results
* "Our Q1 results were impacted by challenges that our primary Southern Alberta marketplace continues to experience"
* In primary Southern Alberta market, anticipates economic uncertainty will persist in slowing real estate activity
* Consistent with last year, first quarter income translates into earnings of $0.53 per class a non-voting share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand