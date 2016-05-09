BRIEF-Builders Capital Mortgage says southern Alberta challenges impacted Q1 results

May 9 Builders Capital Mortgage Corp :

* Builders Capital Mortgage Corp reports 2016 Q1 results

* "Our Q1 results were impacted by challenges that our primary Southern Alberta marketplace continues to experience"

* In primary Southern Alberta market, anticipates economic uncertainty will persist in slowing real estate activity

* Consistent with last year, first quarter income translates into earnings of $0.53 per class a non-voting share