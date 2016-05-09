BRIEF-H2O Innovation Q3 earnings per share c$0.031

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 H2o Innovation Inc
* Qtrly revenues $14.2 million versus $12.1 million
* Says backlog at $42.1 million as at march 31, 2016 compared to $40.4 million as at march 31, 2015
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.031 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand