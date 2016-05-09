BRIEF-Q2 Holdings posts Q1 non-GAAP net loss of $0.11/share

May 9 Q2 Holdings Inc :

* Q2 Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* GAAP net loss for Q1 of $9.7 million, which compares to a loss of $4.6 million a year ago

* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $33.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.1 million

* Sees Q2 total revenue of $35.3 million to $35.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $35.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.5 million to negative $2.9 million

* Sees 2016 total revenue of $146.0 million to $148.4 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $146.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.2 million to negative $4.2 million