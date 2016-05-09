版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-CERF appointment Artie Kos as chairman of board, CEO

May 9 CERF Inc :

* Says appointment of Artie T. Kos as chairman of board and chief executive officer of CERF incorporated

* Says appointment of Kos following his resignation as executive chairman of CERF

* CERF incorporated announces acquisition and corporate officer appointments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐