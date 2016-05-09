版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一

BRIEF-AMRI says appoints Louis Yu as SVP, quality and compliance

May 9 Albany Molecular Research Inc

* AMRI appoints Louis Yu, ph.d., as senior vice president, quality and compliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

