BRIEF-ROFIN reports Q2 sales of $110.6 million

May 9 Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc

* Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Rofin-Sinar technologies-cost improvement program in high-power fiber lasers, with targeted 15%-20% manufacturing cost reduction in FY 2016 on track

* Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc - backlog as of march 31, 2016 amounted to $132.8 million

* Rofin-Sinar Technologies - due to pending coherent,deal no longer expects to be providing forward guidance or conducting conf-call to discuss results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $119.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rofin-Sinar Technologies reports results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Q2 sales $110.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)