BRIEF-ROFIN reports Q2 sales of $110.6 million

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc
* Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Rofin-Sinar technologies-cost improvement program in high-power fiber lasers, with targeted 15%-20% manufacturing cost reduction in FY 2016 on track
* Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc - backlog as of march 31, 2016 amounted to $132.8 million
* Rofin-Sinar Technologies - due to pending coherent,deal no longer expects to be providing forward guidance or conducting conf-call to discuss results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $119.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rofin-Sinar Technologies reports results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2016
* Q2 sales $110.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand