BRIEF-Ametek elects Michael Pizzo as VP, Planning and Analysis

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Ametek Inc
* Ametek elects Michael J. Pizzo as Vice President, Planning And Analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand