版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Ametek elects Michael Pizzo as VP, Planning and Analysis

May 9 Ametek Inc

* Ametek elects Michael J. Pizzo as Vice President, Planning And Analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐