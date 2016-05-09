版本:
BRIEF-Ametek elects Brian Hoffmann as VP and General Manager, Maintenance, Repair And Overhaul

May 9 Ametek Inc

* Ametek elects Brian A. Hoffmann as vice president and general manager, Maintenance, Repair And Overhaul Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

