BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.40

May 9 Proteon Therapeutics Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Proteon therapeutics announces first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

